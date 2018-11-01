  1. Home
Chinese pressure delays bilateral investment agreement with EU: Taiwan

Both sides eager to start BIA talks: MOFA

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/01 14:51
Chen Hsin-hsin, deputy chief of the European Affairs Department at MOFA.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Pressure from China is responsible for the failure of talks about a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) with the European Union to get off the ground, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday.

MOFA officials said they would consult friendly experts and academics as well as pro-Taiwanese members of the European Parliament in order to speed up the process and start BIA talks, the Central News Agency reported.

Both sides were looking forward to closer economic relations and more active investment policies, and a BIA was the logical next step, said Chen Hsin-hsin (陳欣新), the deputy chief of MOFA’s European Affairs Department. Yet, China’s influence was everywhere, playing a role in trying to block any progress that could benefit Taiwan, reports said.

Chen still expressed optimism that a BIA could eventually be concluded, as no member country of the EU had voiced objections, and both sides understood the agreement would be mutually beneficial.
MOFA
China bullying
European Union
EU
BIA

