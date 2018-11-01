TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Culture pledged increased resources for the preservation of the country’s traditional glove puppetry on Oct. 31, as the art struggles to survive with limited support from the public sector.

In a report delivered to the Legislative Yuan, regarding the conundrums facing the protection of Taiwan’s public and private historic monuments as well as intangible cultural assets, Culture Minister Cheng Li-chun (鄭麗君) noted that she felt great sorrow after watching the recently released film “Father” (紅盒子), a documentary telling the story of the renowned Taiwanese puppeteer Chen Xi-huang (陳錫煌) filmed over the course of a decade by director Yang Li-chou (楊力州), reported CNA.

“It was heart wrenching to hear Director Yang lamenting that the movie could be considered a farewell to Taiwan’s traditional glove puppetry,” Cheng said.

She admitted that in the past resources were mostly spent on maintenance and management of tangible objects and promised to triple the budget allocated for intangible cultural assets next year while doubling resources to help pass down traditional arts.

Plans include to ensure the skills of “living national treasures” are preserved and to provide incentives in collaboration with private cultural groups to train would-be successors of the masters in various fields, Cheng elaborated.

The Ministry of Culture will also join hands with Ministry of Education to place more emphasis on culture courses and experience programs, for example boosting exposure to cultural performances for students, seeking to promote the endangered traditions and cultures among youngsters, wrote the report.