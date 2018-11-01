TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to attract more visitors from Southeast Asia to the Taichung World Flora Exposition, the city government has worked with private airlines to launch direct flights between Bangkok and Taichung, and between Phnom Penh and Taichung starting November.

Chen Sheng-shan (陳盛山), director of Taichung’s Tourism Bureau, said regular direct flights will increase the incentives of tourists from other nations to travel to Taichung, where the flora exposition will kick off this Saturday.

Cheng added that the city government aims to attract 6 million tourists to travel to central Taiwan during the flora exposition and generate NT$20 billion (US$) in tourism revenue. The flora exposition begins on Nov. 3 and will last through Apr. 24, 2019.

According to the bureau, flights between Bangkok, Thailand and Taichung will be provided by Thai Vietjet Air starting Nov. 3. The flight will depart from Bangkok at 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and return from Taichung Airport at 2:30 p.m.

The city government is hoping to attract more than 30,000 Thai travelers to visit the flora exposition and tour central Taiwan, said the bureau.

In addition, flights between Cambodia and central Taiwan, provided by JC International Airlines, will be launched on Nov. 21, with two round-trip flights per week departing from Phnom Penh, respectively on Wednesday and Sunday.

The bureau added that it will soon launch a campaign in Phnom Penh and hopefully the campaign will boost the number of travelers from Cambodia to Taichung next April, when Khmer people will be celebrating their New Year’s day.