Pakistani protesters burn tires while blocking a main road during a protest after a court decision, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Asi
Pakistan Christians pray for Asia Bibi, a Catholic mother of five who has been on death row since 2010 accused of blasphemy in Multan, Pakistan. Wedne
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2010, file photo, Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakista
Protesters burn tires while blocking a main road during a protest after a controversial court decision in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. P
Pakistan protesters rally to condemn a Supreme Court decision that ordered the release of Asia Bibi, a Catholic mother of five who has been on death r
Pakistan religious students and other protesters raise their hands to condemn Supreme Court's decision in favor of a Christian woman Asia Bibi, in Isl
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Christian woman acquitted in Pakistan after eight years on death row for blasphemy plans to leave the country as radical Islamists mount rallies against her.
Asia Bibi's brother says she will leave Pakistan after her formal release from an undisclosed place where she's being held for security reasons.
James Masih says his sister isn't safe in Pakistan and that paper work for her release and departure to an unspecified country is being processed. Masih wouldn't say where Bibi plans to go. France and Spain have offered asylum.
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned Bibi's 2010 conviction of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.
Her acquittal raised fears of violence as religious extremists hold angry protests over the verdict, blocking roads and rallying for the second day on Thursday against her acquittal.