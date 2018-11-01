TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Monday Nov. 1, Air New Zealand officially launched its new flight route between Auckland and Taipei.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner departed Auckland Airport around noon in New Zealand, and is scheduled to arrive at Taoyuan International Airport in the early evening (Taiwan time).

Air New Zealand’s chief revenue officer Cam Wallace will be landing in Taiwan on the route’s inaugural flight.



He was quoted by the New Zealand Herald.

"We're excited to offer our customers a direct link between New Zealand and Taipei. Demand for the three day a week service has been strong, particularly around the Chinese New Year period."

According to reports, the airline was planning to offer the flight five times a week, but the fleet's limited number of aircraft forced the company to reduce the number of flights to three a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The new Air New Zealand route to Taiwan is one of several new routes the company is launching this season.



Last year about 42,000 Taiwanese travelers made a visit to New Zealand, reports the New Zealand Herald. The company hopes that with the new direct flight offerings that the number of travelers in both directions will steadily increase.