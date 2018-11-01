TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Doing Business 2019, an annual report comparing business regulations in 190 economies, ranks Taiwan at no. 13 for “ease of doing business”—two up from last year’s placement.

Doing Business has been published by the World Bank each year since 2003. Its evaluation comprises 10 indicators that inform rankings. These are, namely: ease of starting a business, applying for building permits, obtaining electricity, registering property, obtaining credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, cross-border trade, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

National Development Council Chairman Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) said he hopes new business laws coming into place this month will help ameliorate the two areas of “credit acquisition” and “cross-border trade” that he feels Taiwan falls behind in.

Taiwan’s overall score in the report was 80.9. “Paying taxes” was the most improved indicator since last year, largely due to shortened times for profit-seeking enterprise tax certification and business tax refunds. Taiwan rose two ranks to second place on “dealing with construction permits” and from 24th to 15th on “getting electricity.”

New Zealand, Singapore, Denmark, Hong Kong, South Korea, Georgia, Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Macedonia made up the top 10 countries for doing business in 2019.

Amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade battle, both countries have lost out, falling several places from their rankings last year. The U.S. has gone from 2nd to 8th place whereas China has fallen from 32nd to 46th.

The full Doing Business 2019 report can be found in PDF format on the World Bank website here.