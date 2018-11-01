  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/01 13:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 7 1 .875
Boston 5 2 .714
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 3
Brooklyn 3 5 .375 4
New York 2 6 .250 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 4 4 .500
Miami 3 4 .429 ½
Orlando 2 5 .286
Atlanta 2 5 .286
Washington 1 6 .143
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 0 1.000
Indiana 5 3 .625
Detroit 4 3 .571 3
Chicago 2 6 .250
Cleveland 1 6 .143 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 5 2 .714
Memphis 4 2 .667 ½
New Orleans 4 3 .571 1
Dallas 2 6 .250
Houston 1 5 .167
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 6 1 .857
Portland 5 2 .714 1
Utah 4 3 .571 2
Minnesota 4 4 .500
Oklahoma City 2 4 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 8 1 .889
Sacramento 5 3 .625
L.A. Clippers 4 3 .571 3
L.A. Lakers 3 5 .375
Phoenix 1 6 .143 6

___

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 125, Miami 113

Cleveland 136, Atlanta 114

Sacramento 107, Orlando 99

Boston 108, Detroit 105

Toronto 129, Philadelphia 112

Memphis 107, Washington 95

Oklahoma City 128, L.A. Clippers 110

Portland 104, Houston 85

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 120, Detroit 119, OT

Denver 108, Chicago 107, OT

Indiana 107, New York 101

Minnesota 128, Utah 125

Golden State 131, New Orleans 121

L.A. Lakers 114, Dallas 113

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90

Thursday's Games

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.