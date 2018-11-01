BOSTON (AP) — Fans of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren may have long fantasized about a face-to-face debate between the liberal firebrand and her political nemesis, President Donald Trump.

This election, they've gotten the next best thing as the Massachusetts Democrat has sparred with challenger Republican Geoff Diehl, a state representative and co-chair of Trump's 2016 Massachusetts campaign

Some see in the contest a test run for a possible 2020 clash between Warren and Trump.

Warren, who has said she would take a hard look at a presidential run, tells the Associated Press that her recent decision to release DNA test results that provides some evidence of a Native American in her lineage is part of a wider effort to be an open book, including releasing employment records and 10 years of tax returns.