FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry is embraced by 97-year-old Dafney Dunne during a walk about outside the Opera House in
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo Meghan, Duchess of Sussex poses for a photo at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia. Britain's Prince Harry an
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, members of the public wait outside the Opera House to meet Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Suss
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are embraced by Luke Vincent, 5, on their arrival in Dub
FILE- In this Oct. 18, 2018 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex passes a Australian Rules football during an event at Government House in Melbourne,
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, A
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet a local surfing community group, known as OneWave,
FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry meets members of a local surfing community group, known as OneWave, at Bondi Beach in S
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is escorted through a market in Suva, Fiji. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meg
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, a label hangs from the dress of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as she and Prince Harry arrive in Nuku'alofa,Tonga.
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wear a ta'ovala, a traditional Tongan dress wrapped arou
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a "hongi" a traditional Maori welcome, on the la
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex addresses a reception hosted by the Governor-General celebrating the 125th annivers
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, People and pets wait to meet Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Wellington, New Zealand.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex competes in a gumboot-throwing contest following a ceremony to dedicate a 20-hectar
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public during their visit to Te Pap
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prince Harry and wife Meghan broke news they're expecting their first child during their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.
Harry also scaled the Sydney Harbor Bridge to raise a flag marking the arrival of the Invictus Games, his brainchild and the focus of the royal visit. The event, founded by Harry in 2014, gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and to find inspiration to recover.
The highly anticipated news of the pregnancy was announced after the couple arrived in Sydney at the start of the tour that also took them to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Among those taken by surprise by the announcement were their hosts, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne Cosgrove. The governor-general, who represents Queen Elizabeth II, Australia's head of state and Harry's grandmother, sent staff to hastily buy a toy kangaroo with a joey in its pouch and a tiny pair of Australian sheep skin boots for their pregnant guest.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is due to give birth in the spring, had her busy schedule cut back on some of more than 70 engagements planned on their tour.
On the trip, Meghan has shown she is prepared to continue speaking out about feminist issues in her new role as a royal. In Wellington, she gave a speech congratulating New Zealand on becoming the first in the world to allow women to vote some 125 years ago.