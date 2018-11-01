TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) appeared in court on Wednesday to defend his conduct in a legal case relating to a controversial sale of Kuomintang's (KMT) assets, while the Taipei District Prosecutors Office issued a statement later that day censuring Ma for his misleading representation of the facts in an attempt to escape legal accountability.

Since Ma left the presidency in 2016, prosecutors have conducted more than 160 investigations involving him. The breach of trust centered on the sale of China Television, Broadcasting Corporation of China and Central Motion Pictures Corporation to businessman Albert Yu (余建新), which reportedly caused the KMT's Central Investment Co. NT$7.3 billion (US$236 million) in losses.

In Wednesday's statement, the office refuted Ma's arguments on three main points: First, there was no urgent need for the KMT to withdraw from media at that point of time, and Ma's account in a party's high-level meeting prove his knowledge of the fact, which contradicts his own statement of defense.

Second, the office emphasizes its impartiality to deny Ma's accusation of political interference, and is hoping all the voice recording files and transcripts can be fully open to public for examination. The office urged the defendant Ma not to misguide the public with false information, and not to trample on judicial justice.

Third, the office indicates an obvious fact that Ma conducted the deal where breach of trust has occurred, though Ma personally didn't receive criminal proceeds. "His actions have constituted a crime for pushing for the deal favoring a specific buyer, resulting in a huge loss of the KMT asset and exorbitant gains to a single buyer."

The three assets were hastily sold in a package deal to Yu reportedly to give the impression that the KMT had withdrawn from the media, even though it had not.