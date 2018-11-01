SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina archrivals Boca Juniors and River Plate will stage this year's final of the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

Boca qualified Wednesday after a 2-2 draw at Palmeiras of Brazil. The most popular club in Argentina had won the first leg 2-0.

River reached the decision after a 2-1 win at defending champions Gremio also of Brazil on Tuesday. The Argentinians had lost at home 1-0, but qualified in the away goals rule.

Boca's goals were scored by Ramon Avila at 18 minutes and Dario Benedetto at 70 minutes.

Palmeiras leveled with Luan at 52 minutes, climbed ahead from the penalty spot with Gustavo Gomes at 60, but failed to score the three-goal advantage it needed to qualify.

The finals of Copa Libertadores will be played on Nov. 7 and 28.