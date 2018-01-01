TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A five-day Pokémon GO Safari Zone event kicked off in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

According to an announcement by the organizer, the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event is taking place in the Tainan Metropolitan Park and the Chimei Museum from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5. During the event, many Pokémon Trainers will be able to encounter Pokémon not normally seen in Taiwan, such as the Water- and Rock-type Pokémon Relicanth, the Psychic-type Pokémon, some undisclosed "unown letters," and for a lucky few - a Shiny Pinsir.

Each day, the event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the two main venues as well as 30 hot spots in the area, according to Tainan's tourism bureau. The Tainan government anticipates that over 200,000 people will attend the five-day event.



(Still from official YouTube promotional video)

Those who wish to participate need only show the Pokémon GO app on their mobile phones to enter the venues and they will be eligible for an NT$150 discount on admission to the Chimei Museum. In addition to the Tainan Metropolitan Park and Chimei Museum, other venues include National Cheng Kung University's banyan garden, Chigu Salt Mountain, Jingliao Old Street in Houbi District, and Tainan Confucius Temple, among others.

The Chimei Museum has also launched a "limited flash show," inviting parents and children to take the opportunity to take photos of the animal hall for the first time.

During the event, Tainan Metropolitan Park and the Chimei Museum will be giving away free gifts including 20,000 free Pikachu-themed hats. There will also be over 100 food vendors at the event to feed hungry trainers after a long day of hunting.



Trainers in front of Tainan's Confucius Temple. (Still from official YouTube promotional video)

Acting Mayor of Tainan Lee Meng-yen (李孟諺) last Thursday (Oct. 25) said that hotels in Tainan are fully booked and even some hotels in Kaohsiung have started to become filled. Technicians from the major telecom operators will be at the scene to ensure that internet connectivity is maintained throughout the event.

The Tainan Tourism Bureau pointed out that, during the event, other rare Pokémon will be up for grabs in Tainan's downtown area. Due to limited parking space at the main venue, the Tainan Metropolitan Park, Trainers are advised to take either Taiwan High Speed Rail (HSR) to Tainan HSR station or Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) trains to Tainan Railway Station and then take a bus to Bao'an Station (保安站).

From Bao'an Station, it is a 10-minute walk to the Tainan Metropolitan Park. The Tainan Tourism Bureau is also arranging for free shuttle buses at the Tainan HSR station and Sugar Mall (台糖嘉年華購物中心). The event is free to all Trainers.



Chimei Museum. (Still from official YouTube promotional video)

A page showing maps of the areas where the event is being held can be seen on the pokemonhubs website.

Official Youtube video promoting the Tainan Pokémon GO Safari Zone event: