TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The South American nation Uruguay has given a visa waiver to Taiwanese visitors, announced Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday.

The ministry’s announcement stipulated that, starting Oct. 19, Taiwanese passport holders will enjoy 90-day visa-free treatment for traveling to Uruguay.

As of now, there are 169 countries or territories in the world that have given visa waivers to Taiwan, according to the ministry’s spokesperson Andrew Lee (李憲章).

The ministry welcomed the measure introduced by the government of Uruguay and concurred that it will help increase tourism and commercial interactions between the people of the two countries.

However, the measure is not yet reciprocal. Uruguayan nationals who wish to visit Taiwan are still required to apply for a visa.

Earlier, British consultancy Henley & Partners has listed Taiwan’s passport as the 29th strongest in the world. The index is based on the number of countries a passport holder can visit without having to apply for a visa.