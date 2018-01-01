TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- At least 15 were killed when Typhoon Yutu lashed the Philippines yesterday, while the storm sets its sights on Taiwan, Orchid Island has announced that offices and schools will be closed today due to the effects of its periphery.

At least 15 people perished in the northern provinces of the Philippines after the Typhoon Yutu hammered the island of Luzon yesterday, primarily from landslides, reported ABS-CBN News. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, six were killed by a landslide in Natonin, Mountain Province; six lost their lives to landslides in Banaue, Ifugao; two perished from landslides in Tinglayan; and one person drowned in Abra. The number of deaths may continue to rise as many people are still reported as missing.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, the Taitung County government announced this morning that the winds caused by the periphery of Yutu met the criteria for the closure of schools and offices today.

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Yutu, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, was located 530 kilometers southwest of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi with a radius of 180 kilometers, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). It is moving north-northwest at 12 kilometers per hour (kph) and is packing maximum sustained winds of 82 kph with gusts of 108 kph.

The CWB said that the periphery of Tropical Storm Yutu will combine with a northeastern monsoon to bring showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, especially Keelung's north coast, mountainous areas of greater Taipei, and coastal areas of eastern Taiwan, where local heavy rain or torrential rain are also possible. Therefore, the CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory, for New Taipei City, Keelung city, Yilan County, and Hualien County, while an extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued for Taitung County, Green Island, and Orchid Island. A strong wind advisory has also been issued for all of Taiwan.

As for temperatures in Taiwan, the low in Su'ao was recorded this morning at 18.2 degrees Celsius, while lows across the country ranged between 17 to 22 degrees, with the lower temps experienced in northern and eastern Taiwan. Highs i are predicted to range between 21 to 23 degrees in northern Taiwan, 24 to 27 degrees in eastern Taiwan, and 28 to 30 degrees in southern and central Taiwan.



CWB map of precipitation over Taiwan now.



CWB map of Yutu's projected path.



JTWC map of Yutu's predicted path.



Models of six different weather agencies. (Map from typhoon2000)



CWB map of Western Pacific.



Tropical Storm Risk map showing probability of storm winds over next 12 hours.

Animated Windy.com map showing Yutu's projected path over coming days.



NOAA wide view of Western Pacific.



NOAA animated GIF of Yutu.