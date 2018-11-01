  1. Home
New Zealand urges tourists to care for environment

By  Associated Press
2018/11/01 08:32
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — With concerns rising about the impact of tourism on the environment, New Zealand on Thursday launched a new campaign to get visitors to dispose of their litter in bins and otherwise take care of their surroundings.

Tourists flying on national carrier Air New Zealand will see a 2-minute video showcasing some of the country's stunning scenery and telling them that everybody traveling there has a responsibility to look after it.

The campaign centers on a new concept, the "Tiaki Promise." Tiaki is an indigenous Maori word meaning to protect or care for. Tourism industry and government groups are promoting the campaign.

Tourism has boomed in recent years and now rivals the dairy industry as New Zealand's largest source of foreign income. About 3.8 million tourists visited over the past year.