GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police in the southern Oregon town of Grants Pass have arrested two men suspected in a pumpkin-powered crime spree, ending weeks of incidents of smashed gourds and broken car windows.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jacob Solomon and Adrian Ochoa, both 19, face multiple counts of criminal mischief in connection with at least 50 vehicles vandalized and damaged between Oct. 7 and 23, authorities said.

Police say Solomon and Ochoa drove around town at night snatching pumpkins from outdoor supermarket displays which they would hurl through car windows.

Lt. Misty English says damages reported by victims are at about $30,000 and continue to climb.

Police say they were helped in finding the suspects because they carried out the alleged vandalism in an easily-recognizable gold Buick with a large dent in one side.

It wasn't immediately known if the men had lawyers.

