HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King is keeping a low profile in the closing days of a re-election campaign that has suddenly turned competitive.

King has been engulfed in controversy for his past support of white supremacist groups and leaders in light of Saturday's massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

King has announced no public campaign events and is sticking to a light schedule.

Still, Democrat J.D. Scholten's attempt at defeating the eight-term incumbent is an uphill climb. President Donald Trump carried the district by 27 percentage points in 2016.

Republicans outnumber Democrats in the district, though the gap has narrowed this year. And early vote tallies so far show Republicans thousands ahead.