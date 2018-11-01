EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Hibernian coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd in his team's 0-0 draw with Edinburgh rival Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Lennon fell to the ground, clutching his face, after being hit during injury time of the game at Tynecastle. He had just been celebrating in front of Hearts fans after their team had a goal disallowed for offside.

Lennon was attacked by a fan on the touchline at Hearts' ground while manager of Scottish champion Celtic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports