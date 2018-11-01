ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Ferguson protester's son as a suicide, although a message on social media posted by his mother has sparked assertions that it was a lynching.

Melissa McKinnies, who was active in the St. Louis suburb after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014, posted the Facebook message, saying "They lynched my baby."

The message, which Facebook later removed, began trending on social media sites, causing people online and in the community to press officials for more answers about the death of 24-year-old Danye Jones. His body was found Oct. 17 in a wooded area behind the north St. Louis County home he and his mother shared.

St. Louis County police spokesman Shawn McGuire says Jones' death is a suspected suicide. The medical examiner's determination of the cause of death could take several weeks.