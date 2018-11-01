  1. Home
  2. World

White House, athletes pressure anti-doping body to reform

By BEN NUCKOLS , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/11/01 04:26
Alysia Montano, an American middle distance runner, flanked by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, left, and E

Alysia Montano, an American middle distance runner, flanked by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, left, and E

Edwin Moses, chairman of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, left, joined by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, spea

Edwin Moses, chairman of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, left, joined by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, spea

Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, center, is flanked by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, l

Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, center, is flanked by Jim Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, l

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olympic athletes have joined the acting White House drug czar and anti-doping officials to call on the World Anti-Doping Agency to reform its governance.

Wednesday's summit was organized by the Office of National Drug Control Policy in part as a response to WADA's reinstatement of Russia's anti-doping agency. The Russian agency was banned for three years for what investigators said was state-sponsored doping at the Sochi Olympics.

Acting drug czar James Carroll stopped short of threatening to withdraw U.S. funding to WADA, calling that "an issue of last resort." Instead, participants in the summit hope to pressure WADA to make changes from within that will eliminate conflicts of interest and give athletes a more prominent voice.

WADA said in a statement that the summit was one-sided and its representatives were not invited.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports