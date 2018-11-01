BERLIN (AP) — Marco Reus scored an extra-time penalty to give Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 win over Union Berlin in the second round of the German Cup on Wednesday.

Dortmund, which allowed Hertha Berlin to snatch a late 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday, again let a team from the capital off the hook when Sebastian Polter headed an equalizer for second-division Union.

Simon Hedlund should have put the visitors ahead in extra time, and Union was to rue the miss as Dortmund finished strongly.

American midfielder Christian Pulisic, who scored one and set up the other in normal time for Dortmund, was awarded the penalty when he was pulled back by Union defender Marvin Friedrich, who was sent off with his second yellow card.

Reus, the captain, stepped up to ensure there would be no penalty shoot-out.

Elsewhere, Schalke progressed 6-5 on penalties at second-division Cologne and Nuremberg beat second-tier rival Hansa Rostock 4-2 away on penalties.

Werder Bremen routed fourth-division side Weiche Flensburg 5-1 with 40-year-old Claudio Pizarro opening the scoring for the visitors.

Borussia Moenchengladbach was hosting Bayer Leverkusen later.