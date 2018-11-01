EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee.

The Kings revealed Quick's latest injury setback on Wednesday.

Quick has appeared in just four games this season for the Kings, going 0-3-1 with a 4.55 goals-against average. He missed five games with a lower body injury after appearing in Los Angeles' season opener, but allowed 14 goals in three games after returning.

He hasn't played in the Kings' past two games while nursing a different lower body injury. Coach John Stevens had said he didn't think the current injury would sideline Quick for a lengthy time.

Quick is the winningest goalie in Kings history. He is in his 11th season as Los Angeles' starting goalie.

