WASHINGTON (AP) — National security adviser John Bolton says the Trump administration's new cyber policy should serve as a warning to U.S. adversaries that there will be consequences to cyberattacks against the United States.

Bolton says a classified executive order that President Donald Trump issued effectively reversed the Obama administration's approach to offensive cyber operations. He says Trump has reduced red tape and procedural restrictions to make it easier for the U.S. to take offensive action in response to cyberattacks.

Bolton said Wednesday that if adversaries feel "no consequences, no pain, bear no costs" they have no incentive to stop attacking the U.S. in cyberspace.