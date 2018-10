ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs in the first Twenty20 on Wednesday.

Pakistan 148-6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 45, Sarfraz Ahmed 34; Adam Milne 2-28) beat New Zealand 146-6 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 58, Ross Taylor 42 not out; Hasan Ali 3-35) by 2 runs.