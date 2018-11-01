  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/01 03:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 66.32 67.00 65.01 65.31 Down .87
Dec 66.41 67.14 65.16 65.44 Down .87
Jan 66.56 67.24 65.30 65.58 Down .84
Feb 66.67 67.39 65.47 65.73 Down .82
Mar 66.79 67.49 65.63 65.88 Down .79
Apr 67.20 67.60 65.78 65.99 Down .77
May 67.10 67.61 65.81 66.05 Down .74
Jun 67.06 67.51 65.92 66.06 Down .70
Jul 67.01 67.35 65.85 66.01 Down .66
Aug 66.75 67.34 65.85 65.91 Down .62
Sep 66.70 66.85 65.78 65.78 Down .59
Oct 66.37 66.48 65.64 65.64 Down .57
Nov 66.36 66.86 65.23 65.47 Down .57
Dec 66.10 66.16 65.21 65.24 Down .54
Jan 65.88 65.91 65.02 65.02 Down .52
Feb 66.09 66.09 64.80 64.80 Down .51
Mar 65.41 65.41 64.60 64.60 Down .50
Apr 65.63 65.63 64.40 64.40 Down .49
May 65.42 65.43 63.98 64.20 Down .50
Jun 63.95 Down .51
Jul 63.73 Down .49
Aug 63.51 Down .49
Sep 63.32 Down .48
Oct 63.13 Down .49
Nov 63.69 64.14 62.71 62.95 Down .50
Dec 62.70 Down .51
Jan 62.47 Down .48
Feb 62.23 Down .48
Mar 62.00 Down .48
Apr 61.77 Down .45
May 62.70 62.70 61.49 61.57 Down .45
Jun 61.33 Down .45
Jul 61.13 Down .44
Aug 60.93 Down .43
Sep 60.74 Down .42
Oct 60.56 Down .40
Nov 60.94 61.43 60.15 60.37 Down .40
Dec 60.14 Down .40
Jan 59.91 Down .40
Feb 59.70 Down .40
Mar 59.50 Down .40
Apr 59.31 Down .40
May 59.14 Down .40
Jun 58.96 Down .40
Jul 58.79 Down .39
Aug 58.63 Down .39
Sep 58.48 Down .39
Oct 58.34 Down .38
Nov 58.51 58.72 58.19 58.19 Down .38
Dec 58.00 Down .38
Jan 57.82 Down .38
Feb 57.65 Down .38
Mar 57.49 Down .38
Apr 57.34 Down .38
May 57.20 Down .38
Jun 57.05 Down .38
Jul 56.91 Down .38
Aug 56.78 Down .38
Sep 56.66 Down .38
Oct 56.55 Down .38
Nov 56.45 Down .38
Dec 56.27 Down .38
Jan 56.14 Down .38
Feb 55.95 Down .38
Mar 55.80 Down .38
Apr 55.67 Down .38
May 55.55 Down .38
Jun 55.42 Down .38
Jul 55.31 Down .38
Aug 55.17 Down .38
Sep 55.07 Down .38
Oct 55.00 Down .38
Nov 54.94 Down .38
Dec 54.82 Down .38
Jan 54.78 Down .38
Feb 54.71 Down .38
Mar 54.69 Down .38
Apr 54.62 Down .38
May 54.56 Down .38
Jun 54.54 Down .38
Jul 54.51 Down .38
Aug 54.47 Down .38
Sep 54.46 Down .38
Oct 54.44 Down .38
Nov 54.42 Down .38
Dec 54.43 Down .38
Jan 54.43 Down .38
Feb 54.43 Down .38
Mar 54.44 Down .38
Apr 54.47 Down .38
May 54.42 Down .38
Jun 54.55 Down .38
Jul 54.60 Down .38
Aug 54.65 Down .38
Sep 54.73 Down .38
Oct 54.82 Down .38
Nov 54.72 Down .38
Dec 55.03 Down .38
Jan 55.06 Down .38