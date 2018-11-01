New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|66.32
|67.00
|65.01
|65.31
|Down .87
|Dec
|66.41
|67.14
|65.16
|65.44
|Down .87
|Jan
|66.56
|67.24
|65.30
|65.58
|Down .84
|Feb
|66.67
|67.39
|65.47
|65.73
|Down .82
|Mar
|66.79
|67.49
|65.63
|65.88
|Down .79
|Apr
|67.20
|67.60
|65.78
|65.99
|Down .77
|May
|67.10
|67.61
|65.81
|66.05
|Down .74
|Jun
|67.06
|67.51
|65.92
|66.06
|Down .70
|Jul
|67.01
|67.35
|65.85
|66.01
|Down .66
|Aug
|66.75
|67.34
|65.85
|65.91
|Down .62
|Sep
|66.70
|66.85
|65.78
|65.78
|Down .59
|Oct
|66.37
|66.48
|65.64
|65.64
|Down .57
|Nov
|66.36
|66.86
|65.23
|65.47
|Down .57
|Dec
|66.10
|66.16
|65.21
|65.24
|Down .54
|Jan
|65.88
|65.91
|65.02
|65.02
|Down .52
|Feb
|66.09
|66.09
|64.80
|64.80
|Down .51
|Mar
|65.41
|65.41
|64.60
|64.60
|Down .50
|Apr
|65.63
|65.63
|64.40
|64.40
|Down .49
|May
|65.42
|65.43
|63.98
|64.20
|Down .50
|Jun
|63.95
|Down .51
|Jul
|63.73
|Down .49
|Aug
|63.51
|Down .49
|Sep
|63.32
|Down .48
|Oct
|63.13
|Down .49
|Nov
|63.69
|64.14
|62.71
|62.95
|Down .50
|Dec
|62.70
|Down .51
|Jan
|62.47
|Down .48
|Feb
|62.23
|Down .48
|Mar
|62.00
|Down .48
|Apr
|61.77
|Down .45
|May
|62.70
|62.70
|61.49
|61.57
|Down .45
|Jun
|61.33
|Down .45
|Jul
|61.13
|Down .44
|Aug
|60.93
|Down .43
|Sep
|60.74
|Down .42
|Oct
|60.56
|Down .40
|Nov
|60.94
|61.43
|60.15
|60.37
|Down .40
|Dec
|60.14
|Down .40
|Jan
|59.91
|Down .40
|Feb
|59.70
|Down .40
|Mar
|59.50
|Down .40
|Apr
|59.31
|Down .40
|May
|59.14
|Down .40
|Jun
|58.96
|Down .40
|Jul
|58.79
|Down .39
|Aug
|58.63
|Down .39
|Sep
|58.48
|Down .39
|Oct
|58.34
|Down .38
|Nov
|58.51
|58.72
|58.19
|58.19
|Down .38
|Dec
|58.00
|Down .38
|Jan
|57.82
|Down .38
|Feb
|57.65
|Down .38
|Mar
|57.49
|Down .38
|Apr
|57.34
|Down .38
|May
|57.20
|Down .38
|Jun
|57.05
|Down .38
|Jul
|56.91
|Down .38
|Aug
|56.78
|Down .38
|Sep
|56.66
|Down .38
|Oct
|56.55
|Down .38
|Nov
|56.45
|Down .38
|Dec
|56.27
|Down .38
|Jan
|56.14
|Down .38
|Feb
|55.95
|Down .38
|Mar
|55.80
|Down .38
|Apr
|55.67
|Down .38
|May
|55.55
|Down .38
|Jun
|55.42
|Down .38
|Jul
|55.31
|Down .38
|Aug
|55.17
|Down .38
|Sep
|55.07
|Down .38
|Oct
|55.00
|Down .38
|Nov
|54.94
|Down .38
|Dec
|54.82
|Down .38
|Jan
|54.78
|Down .38
|Feb
|54.71
|Down .38
|Mar
|54.69
|Down .38
|Apr
|54.62
|Down .38
|May
|54.56
|Down .38
|Jun
|54.54
|Down .38
|Jul
|54.51
|Down .38
|Aug
|54.47
|Down .38
|Sep
|54.46
|Down .38
|Oct
|54.44
|Down .38
|Nov
|54.42
|Down .38
|Dec
|54.43
|Down .38
|Jan
|54.43
|Down .38
|Feb
|54.43
|Down .38
|Mar
|54.44
|Down .38
|Apr
|54.47
|Down .38
|May
|54.42
|Down .38
|Jun
|54.55
|Down .38
|Jul
|54.60
|Down .38
|Aug
|54.65
|Down .38
|Sep
|54.73
|Down .38
|Oct
|54.82
|Down .38
|Nov
|54.72
|Down .38
|Dec
|55.03
|Down .38
|Jan
|55.06
|Down .38