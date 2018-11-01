UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of veteran Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen to one of the U.N.'s toughest jobs — trying to bring peace to Syria after more than seven years of war.

Guterres said Wednesday that Pedersen brings decades of political and diplomatic experience to the job as special envoy for Syria. He was most recently Norway's ambassador to China and before that its U.N. ambassador.

Pedersen will succeed Staffan de Mistura, who announced earlier this month he was stepping down at the end of November after more than four years for family reasons.

De Mistura said he is making a final effort to advance toward a new constitution for Syria — a key step in ending the civil war.