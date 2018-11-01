  1. Home
  2. World

Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and DENISE LAVOIE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/01 01:24
In this April 14, 2009 photo, Fotios "Freddy" Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, in Springfield, Mass. Ge

In this April 14, 2009 photo, Fotios "Freddy" Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, in Springfield, Mass. Ge

FILE - This undated file FBI photo found in Boston during an evidence search and released Dec. 30, 1998, shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Officials with t

FILE - This undated file FBI photo found in Boston during an evidence search and released Dec. 30, 1998, shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Officials with t

FILE - In this June 30, 2011 file photo, James "Whitey" Bulger, right, is escorted from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to a waiting vehicle at an airpo

FILE - In this June 30, 2011 file photo, James "Whitey" Bulger, right, is escorted from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to a waiting vehicle at an airpo

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013, file courtroom sketch, James "Whitey" Bulger sits at his sentencing hearing in federal court in Boston. Officials with t

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013, file courtroom sketch, James "Whitey" Bulger sits at his sentencing hearing in federal court in Boston. Officials with t

BOSTON (AP) — A former federal investigator says a Mafia hit man is a suspect in the prison slaying of Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger.

The official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Fotios "Freddy" Geas and at least one other inmate are believed to have been involved in 89-year-old Bulger's killing Tuesday at a West Virginia prison.

The longtime investigator spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the case.

Geas was convicted in the 2003 killing of western Massachusetts mobster Adolfo Bruno.

Bulger was a longtime informant for the FBI who provided information on the Mafia. Geas was known to despise gangsters who ratted each other out.

Attorney David Hoose, who initially represented Geas in the Bruno case, says Geas "did not and would not rat on anyone."

Federal officials say they are investigating Bulger's death as a homicide.