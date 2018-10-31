NEW YORK (AP) — Rami Malek says he identified with the immigrant side of Freddie Mercury while tacking the role of the legendary Queen frontman.

The first-generation American spoke about his starring role at the New York premiere of "Bohemian Rhapsody" on Tuesday. The "Mr. Robot" star connected with Mercury's outsider passion for success.

While many aspects defined Mercury, including being one of the best vocalists to front a rock band, his flamboyant presence and a penchant for taking chances, Malek felt like he had to dig deeper to find the beating heart of the Tanzania-born Mercury who arrived in London at 18.

Malek's performance has more than impressed fans; it has impressed members of the band too. Current Queen lead singer Adam Lambert even feels the resemblance between the two is uncanny.