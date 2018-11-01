Russia's Artur Dalaloyan performs on the parellel bars during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Do
China's Xiao Ruoteng performs on the rings during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, W
Russia's Nikita Nagornyy performs on the floor during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qata
Samuel Mikulak of the U.S. performs on the vault during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qa
Russia's Artur Dalaloyan performs on the vault during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qata
China's Xiao Ruoteng performs on the pommel horse during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Q
Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev performs on the rings during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qata
Japan's Kenzo Shirai clenches his fist after his performance on the pommel horse during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionship
Russia's Artur Dalaloyan performs on the floor during the Men's All-Around Final of the Gymnastics World Chamionships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qata
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Artur Dalaloyan of Russia won the men's world all-around gymnastics title, edging China's Xiao Ruoteng during a taut and tense final on Wednesday.
Dalaloyan and Xiao, the 2017 all-around champion, both finished with a total of 87.598. Dalaloyan was awarded the gold medal after officials dropped the lowest score.
Dalaloyan's teammate Nikita Nagornyy took bronze with a total of 86.331.
The victory was a redemption of sorts for Dalaloyan, who botched his parallel bars mount during team finals, a mistake that played a factor in the Russians losing the team title to China by less than five-hundredths of a point.
China's Sun Wei was fourth. American Sam Mikulak was in medal contention heading into the final rotation, but the five-time national champion lost grip with one arm during his high bar routine, a miscue that dropped him to fifth.
