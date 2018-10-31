LONDON (AP) — Britain's Brexit secretary says he expects a divorce deal with the European Union to be finalized before Nov. 21.

Dominic Raab has told Parliament's Exiting the EU Committee that he will give evidence to them "when a deal is finalized, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable."

Raab's Oct. 24 letter to the committee was released Wednesday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but London and Brussels have not reached an agreement on their divorce terms and a smooth transition to a new relationship. The stalemate has heightened fears that the U.K. might leave without a deal in place, leading to chaos at ports and economic turmoil.

The main hurdle is the issue of the border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.