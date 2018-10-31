BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price will stay with the team he led to a World Series title.

He announced on the field at Fenway Park before a victory parade Wednesday he was declining a contract option that would have enabled him to become a free agent.

He says he came to Boston to win and that's what the Red Sox did.

Price will earn $127 million over the next four years under the seven-year, $217 million contract he signed with Boston before the 2016 season. He has gone 31-19 with a 3.74 ERA in three seasons with the Red Sox. This October, he finally pitched like an ace in the postseason as well.

After losing the first nine playoff decisions of his career, Price was the winning pitcher in the AL Championship Series clincher against Houston. He then won his first career World Series start, Game 2 against Los Angeles. He got two outs in Boston's 18-inning Game 3 loss, then started on three day's rest and delivered seven innings of three-hit ball to help eliminate the Dodgers.



