SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia and Greece are to restart direct flights after more than a decade, amid a thaw in relations following a deal to rename Macedonia "North Macedonia."

Skopje and Athens had a direct air link from 2003-2007, but it was stopped after Macedonia's previous conservative government named Skopje's airport after the ancient Greek warrior king Alexander the Great, angering Athens.

The two neighbors were at odds for nearly three decades over the Macedonia's name. Athens claims it implies territorial aspirations on its adjoining province of Macedonia, and on ancient Greek heritage.

Macedonia's current left-wing government renamed the airport Skopje International Airport in February as a goodwill gesture.

According to the Skopje airport operator, Turkey's TAV, Greece's Aegean Airlines will inaugurate the twice-weekly flights Tuesday.