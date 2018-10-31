  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Trump says birthright citizenship will be ended

By  Associated Press
2018/10/31 22:08
In this Oct. 27, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill. Eager to focus voters on

In this Oct. 27, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill. Eager to focus voters on

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, to travel to Pittsburgh following last

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, to travel to Pittsburgh following last

This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Airman 1st Class Trevor Pearce helping guide a military vehicle into the cargo compartme

This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Airman 1st Class Trevor Pearce helping guide a military vehicle into the cargo compartme

FILE - In this March 23, 2016 photo, the Constitution is held by a member of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump says he wa

FILE - In this March 23, 2016 photo, the Constitution is held by a member of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump says he wa

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill. Tr

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill. Tr

This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows deployers from Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, Task Force Griffin ge

This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows deployers from Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, Task Force Griffin ge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's stance on immigration issues (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil "will be ended one way or the other."

As Trump considers an executive action to curtail what he terms "so-called Birthright Citizenship," he tweets that "It is not covered by the 14th Amendment."

He added Wednesday: "Many legal scholars agree" with his interpretation.

In fact, House Speaker Paul Ryan and scholars widely pan the idea that Trump could unilaterally change the rules on who is a citizen. And it's highly questionable whether an act of Congress could do it, either.

Trump has discussed the issue before and reinjected it into the political conversation just days before the 2018 midterms as he looks to energize his base.

___

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is rushing out hardline immigration declarations, promises and actions as he tries to mobilize supporters to retain Republican control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Trump says he's sending thousands of U.S. troops to stop an "invasion" of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border even though the migrants are on foot hundreds of miles away. Trump says tent cities could be set up for asylum seekers even though that would not resolve the massive U.S. backlog of asylum seekers. And Trump says he'd like to end the Constitution's guarantee of birthright citizenship even though most legal scholars say that would require a new constitutional amendment.

Trump says this "has nothing to do with elections," but his timing is striking.

Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 concentrated on border fears, and that's his final-week focus in the midterm fight.