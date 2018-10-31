  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/10/31 22:10
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 10 8 2 0 27 3 26
Liverpool 10 8 2 0 20 4 26
Chelsea 10 7 3 0 24 7 24
Arsenal 10 7 1 2 24 13 22
Tottenham 10 7 0 3 16 8 21
Bournemouth 10 6 2 2 19 12 20
Watford 10 6 1 3 16 12 19
Man United 10 5 2 3 17 17 17
Everton 10 4 3 3 16 14 15
Wolverhampton 10 4 3 3 9 9 15
Brighton 10 4 2 4 11 13 14
Leicester 10 4 1 5 16 16 13
West Ham 10 2 2 6 9 15 8
Crystal Palace 10 2 2 6 7 13 8
Burnley 10 2 2 6 10 21 8
Southampton 10 1 4 5 6 14 7
Cardiff 10 1 2 7 9 23 5
Fulham 10 1 2 7 11 28 5
Newcastle 10 0 3 7 6 14 3
Huddersfield 10 0 3 7 4 21 3
Saturday, Nov. 3

Bournemouth vs. Man United 1230 GMT

West Ham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Liverpool 1730 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham 1945 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 4

Man City vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace 1600 GMT

Monday, Nov. 5

Huddersfield vs. Fulham 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 15 9 2 4 27 18 29
Leeds 15 7 6 2 26 12 27
Middlesbrough 15 7 6 2 17 8 27
Norwich 15 8 3 4 20 17 27
West Brom 15 7 4 4 33 23 25
Derby 15 7 4 4 22 16 25
Nottingham Forest 15 5 8 2 22 16 23
Swansea 15 6 5 4 17 11 23
Birmingham 15 5 8 2 19 14 23
QPR 15 7 2 6 15 19 23
Bristol City 15 6 4 5 18 15 22
Blackburn 15 5 7 3 18 20 22
Stoke 15 5 5 5 19 20 20
Wigan 15 6 2 7 18 22 20
Sheffield Wednesday 15 5 4 6 21 26 19
Brentford 15 4 6 5 23 20 18
Aston Villa 15 4 6 5 22 23 18
Millwall 15 4 4 7 19 23 16
Bolton 15 4 4 7 11 20 16
Preston 15 3 5 7 24 29 14
Rotherham 15 3 5 7 11 21 14
Reading 15 3 3 9 19 25 12
Hull 15 3 3 9 12 21 12
Ipswich 15 1 6 8 11 25 9
Friday, Nov. 2

Aston Villa vs. Bolton 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 3

Brentford vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Hull vs. West Brom 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Middlesbrough 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 4

Wigan vs. Leeds 1330 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 16 10 5 1 27 14 35
Peterborough 16 10 3 3 33 21 33
Sunderland 15 9 5 1 30 13 32
Barnsley 15 8 4 3 28 14 28
Luton Town 16 8 4 4 27 19 28
Accrington Stanley 16 7 6 3 20 18 27
Coventry 16 8 3 5 19 17 27
Doncaster 16 7 4 5 25 22 25
Walsall 15 7 4 4 18 19 25
Fleetwood Town 16 6 5 5 24 16 23
Southend 16 7 2 7 21 21 23
Blackpool 14 5 7 2 17 12 22
Charlton 15 6 4 5 22 20 22
Rochdale 16 5 4 7 22 31 19
Wycombe 16 4 6 6 22 24 18
Burton Albion 15 5 3 7 19 21 18
Scunthorpe 16 4 5 7 23 34 17
Gillingham 15 4 3 8 23 28 15
Shrewsbury 16 3 6 7 14 19 15
Bristol Rovers 16 3 5 8 11 14 14
Oxford United 16 3 5 8 17 24 14
Plymouth 16 3 4 9 18 27 13
AFC Wimbledon 16 3 2 11 10 24 11
Bradford 16 3 1 12 12 30 10
Saturday, Nov. 3

Charlton vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Gillingham vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Walsall vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 16 10 3 3 30 14 33
Milton Keynes Dons 16 8 7 1 20 10 31
Exeter 16 8 5 3 26 15 29
Newport County 16 8 5 3 23 26 29
Colchester 16 8 4 4 30 16 28
Forest Green 16 6 9 1 25 15 27
Tranmere 16 7 6 3 23 16 27
Stevenage 16 7 4 5 18 14 25
Mansfield Town 15 5 9 1 21 10 24
Bury 16 6 5 5 24 17 23
Crawley Town 16 7 2 7 24 25 23
Yeovil 15 5 6 4 22 16 21
Swindon 16 5 6 5 19 21 21
Port Vale 16 6 3 7 15 19 21
Oldham 15 5 5 5 19 15 20
Carlisle 16 6 2 8 16 20 20
Crewe 16 5 4 7 16 17 19
Northampton 16 4 6 6 18 21 18
Grimsby Town 15 4 3 8 10 20 15
Cambridge United 16 4 3 9 15 27 15
Morecambe 16 4 2 10 15 28 14
Notts County 15 3 3 9 18 34 12
Cheltenham 15 2 4 9 10 23 10
Macclesfield 16 1 4 11 13 31 7
Tuesday, Oct. 30

Crewe 0, Mansfield Town 3

Saturday, Nov. 3

Morecambe vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Notts County vs. Oldham 1845 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT