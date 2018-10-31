WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Arsenal and Chelsea both play Wednesday in the League Cup, with the Gunners taking on Blackpool and the Blues facing Derby. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--PARIS MASTERS

PARIS — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal makes his return from a right knee injury when he takes on Fernando Verdasco in the second round of the Paris Masters. Fresh from winning his 99th career title, Roger Federer faces big-serving Milos Raonic. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

GYM--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

DOHA, Qatar — Reigning world champion Xiao Ruoteng leads the field in the men's all-around finals at the world gymnastics championships. Sam Mikulak qualified in third place. By Will Graves. UPCOMNG: 700 words, photos.

TIM DAHLBERG-SPORTS BETTING

The action is coming fast and heavy. A bettor in New Jersey used his mobile app to win $325,000 on a $500,000 wager on Boston to win the World Series. Another DraftKings bettor hit a longshot money line parlay on longshots Oregon State and Kansas to collect $4,313 on his $50 bet. Many others, surely, will be scrambling to pay the rent next month after their can't-miss bets somehow missed. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — In its first match since coach Julen Lopetegui was fired, Real Madrid travels to Spain?s African enclave of Melilla to open its Copa del Rey campaign. Barcelona plays its round-of-32 game at Cultural Leonesa. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — AC Milan can move into fourth place in Serie A with a win over Genoa in a match that was postponed from August after 43 people died in the Morandi bridge disaster. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund hosts second-division club Union Berlin in the second round of the German Cup, while Borussia Moenchengladbach welcomes Bayer Leverkusen. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--ASIA ELECTIONS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The head of soccer's governing body for Asia has announced his bid for re-election, urging that election "rules and regulations must be respected" and the process be free from external influences. SENT: 260 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Cavaliers beat Hawks to get first win after firing Lue. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Eberle scores twice, Islanders top Penguins 6-3. SENT: 1,305 words, photos.

