LONDON (AP) — Parliamentary committees in Britain and Canada are urging Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a joint hearing of international lawmakers examining fake news and the internet.

Damian Collins, the head of the U.K. parliament's media committee, is joining forces with his Canadian counterpart to pressure Zuckerberg to personally take part in hearings, as he did before the U.S Congress and the European Parliament.

Describing the Nov. 27 session as being hosted by an "international grand committee," he said Wednesday it was likely that other parliaments would be represented.

Collins and Zimmer told Zuckerberg that they "understand that it is not possible to make yourself available to all parliaments. However, we believe that your users in other countries need a line of accountability to your organization — directly, via yourself."