TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The National Danish Performance Team (NDPT) will be performing at Miaoli Arena from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 16, and admission tickets will be free for the asking and become available from Nov. 3, according to a news release posted by Miaoli County Government on its website on Wednesday.

“This world-renowned team of 28 athletes combines display gymnastics, advanced tumbling and vaulting with dance, acrobatics and theater,” according to the introduction to the team on its Facebook.

"The athletes engage, inspire and motivate to a healthy and active lifestyle. A visit of the NDPT is a cultural and personal experience for everyone involved," a statement on Facebook said.

The team, which is embarking on a world tour, is currently visiting Korea. They will visit Taiwan from Nov. 11 to Dec. 3, performing in Taoyuan, Miaoli, New Taipei, and Taipei, according to the Miaoli County Government.

More than two million people around the world have seen the performances of the NDPT, the news release said.

A CEO of a committee arranging for the NDPT to visit Taiwan, Kang Ming-yuan, said the NDPT performances at Miaoli Arena will be free but still require admission tickets, which will be given away free of charge upon request.

He said the public are welcome to request the tickets at the information desk on the first floor of the Miaoli County Government 1st Office Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 or during the office time on weekdays from Nov. 5 to Nov. 16. Every person can request a maximum of four tickets until no tickets are left, he said.

Video taken from NDPT's Facebook