TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The seemingly deliberate effort to avoid any mentioning of Deng Xiaoping – the driving force of China’s economic reforms – in China’s official media outlets and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s reformative talk recently as the country marks its 40th anniversary of opening up has sparked speculation that Deng’s political clout is on the wane.

In an Oct. 30 article run by the People’s Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, Xi was quoted as saying that the country should implement reforms adapting to new situations during an inspection trip to Guangdong, reported Liberty Times.

The apparent “disappearance” in Xi’s public comments and official newspapers of Deng, who had led China out of the economic downturns in 1992 in the wake of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests with a series of reform initiatives, has raised eyebrows among political observers and led some to believe that Beijing is purposely downplaying Deng’s contributions, the Telegraph reported.

The issue has been underscored after Deng’s son, Deng Pufang, reportedly urged the Chinese government to keep a sober mind and “know its place”— a nod to his father’s famous dictum “hide your strength and bide your time” -- in a speech delivered on Sept. 16 to China’s Disabled Persons Federation, wrote the report.

According to prominent Chinese human rights activist Wei Jingsheng, Xi’s policies have apparently started to deviate from the path set out by Deng and that the eradication of any reference to the pioneering reformer is aimed to accentuate that “Xi has surpassed Deng,” said Liberty Times.

Wei further asserted that despite the appearance that Xi is firmly in control of the CCP, he is believed to be faced with growing dissent across the political spectrum about his approach, underlined by the trade conflicts between China and the U.S.