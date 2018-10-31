PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A judge has appointed an attorney for a 21-year-old man who confessed to fatally stabbing his parents and dumping their bodies in a central Illinois river.

Peoria County online court records show a public defender was appointed Tuesday for Jose Ramirez, who is held on $3 million bond.

Ramirez was arrested Monday on first-degree murder charges. Police say he confessed to killing his parents Friday night in their home near Peoria. A prosecutor says he told friends he was "sick" of them.

The bodies of Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron, both 63, were found Tuesday in the Spoon River near Annawan, about 50 miles from their home.

Brill de Ramirez was an English professor at Bradley University in Peoria. Ramirez Barron worked in the information technology department.