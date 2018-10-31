Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;24;Cloudy;31;25;SW;13;78%;66%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and clouds;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;NE;17;45%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;NE;6;29%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;18;11;A stray shower;19;11;W;11;47%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;11;8;Rather cloudy;13;8;SW;18;78%;71%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;1;-6;Partly sunny;0;-7;ESE;10;56%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;19;4;Cooler;14;3;NE;8;50%;37%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;-3;-9;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-5;WSW;16;47%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;32;22;Not as warm;27;21;SSE;17;77%;44%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, humid;25;17;Warm with some sun;27;16;N;10;70%;8%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;18;12;A little a.m. rain;16;11;S;39;68%;55%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Sunny and beautiful;29;13;NW;8;34%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;E;10;76%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;30;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;E;12;57%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;33;22;Plenty of sun;32;19;NE;12;48%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers;18;10;Partly sunny;17;11;N;9;66%;10%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;S;7;43%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning sunny, mild;24;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;16;SE;14;60%;33%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;13;5;Partly sunny;15;8;SSW;10;74%;56%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;8;Partly sunny;18;9;SE;11;68%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;WSW;13;74%;84%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of sun, mild;18;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;12;ESE;17;68%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A thick cloud cover;11;8;Mostly cloudy;13;6;SW;14;72%;72%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Not as warm;22;11;ENE;13;74%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;21;7;Partly sunny, mild;20;14;SSE;8;71%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;22;9;Sunshine and cool;18;12;ENE;12;54%;9%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;33;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;18;NNE;6;45%;79%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;16;5;Plenty of sun;17;7;NNE;9;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Mostly sunny;32;18;NE;15;31%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;SE;32;50%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;21;A shower or t-storm;27;20;E;6;70%;80%;9

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NE;11;83%;87%;2

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;14;9;Partly sunny;12;6;N;17;63%;31%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;8;78%;79%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Mostly cloudy;12;7;SE;15;82%;29%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;29;24;Sunny and nice;30;25;NE;13;74%;44%;8

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;18;9;Mostly sunny, cool;16;8;N;18;65%;15%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;ENE;15;69%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;31;17;Hazy sunshine;31;17;E;5;55%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Sun and clouds;9;1;Partly sunny;13;2;WNW;12;41%;22%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning sunny;29;23;Hazy sunshine;32;22;SE;7;60%;14%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;37;22;Sunshine, pleasant;34;23;NNE;9;56%;36%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Periods of sun;8;0;W;17;81%;3%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;11;6;Cool with rain;11;3;E;9;64%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Occasional rain;16;13;Partly sunny;18;13;WNW;21;68%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sun;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;NNE;13;46%;3%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;33;16;Mostly sunny;32;18;NE;14;22%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;31;21;SSW;12;52%;5%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and milder;10;7;Some sun;9;6;SE;16;92%;30%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;33;23;Increasing clouds;33;24;SSE;7;58%;14%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Cloudy;26;21;NNE;20;53%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Showers/thunderstorm;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;ENE;15;71%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;31;18;Turning out cloudy;30;19;ESE;9;44%;27%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;28;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;14;W;14;83%;93%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, warm;23;14;Partly sunny;23;16;NE;12;69%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NE;10;71%;84%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;11;58%;63%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;26;14;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;NW;16;69%;78%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;20;10;A little a.m. rain;15;1;WNW;8;50%;55%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Hazy and very warm;36;20;NW;8;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;26;11;Nice with sunshine;26;11;SSW;8;48%;14%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;38;26;Mostly sunny;38;26;NNE;13;26%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;14;8;Mostly sunny;14;6;SSE;13;81%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Partly sunny;31;25;E;15;66%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;W;10;70%;76%;6

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;S;9;72%;45%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;N;6;75%;71%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;16;4;A p.m. t-storm;15;5;N;12;65%;80%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;SW;13;76%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;17;Clouds, then sun;21;17;SSW;13;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A few showers;16;10;Partly sunny;17;13;WNW;12;66%;20%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Spotty showers;11;2;WNW;10;89%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;27;15;Mostly sunny;29;16;NE;8;30%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;WSW;11;75%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers;12;3;Clouds and sun;15;6;SW;7;67%;26%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Showers around;31;27;NW;9;73%;84%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;24;Decreasing clouds;33;25;W;7;73%;59%;6

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;32;26;Showers around;32;26;E;8;69%;68%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;24;15;Warmer;32;22;N;22;42%;64%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A shower or t-storm;23;13;NE;6;55%;80%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SE;19;66%;54%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;14;7;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;SSE;12;84%;27%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;E;16;69%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;21;12;Cooler;15;9;ESE;16;53%;8%;3

Montreal, Canada;Periods of rain;7;2;Cloudy;7;1;NNE;1;85%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;2;Partly sunny, milder;7;2;SSW;11;81%;23%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;23;Hazy sun;35;23;NNW;14;43%;3%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;16;A stray t-shower;25;15;NE;18;66%;85%;12

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;18;13;Clouds and sun;20;16;S;10;70%;72%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;28;11;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;NW;9;40%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon flurries;-4;-9;Partly sunny;-6;-9;SW;14;69%;27%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Partly sunny;17;8;N;12;53%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Not as cold;7;1;Rain and drizzle;7;4;ENE;8;86%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Occasional rain;5;1;Mostly cloudy;8;0;NNE;9;82%;61%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SE;16;73%;50%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NW;14;82%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;12;75%;63%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;12;9;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;W;12;66%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;25;14;Partial sunshine;20;12;SSW;19;51%;19%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;32;22;Clouds and sun;32;22;NNW;13;55%;3%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;34;24;SE;19;68%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Partly sunny;33;22;ESE;7;53%;14%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;14;2;Periods of sun, mild;17;7;SW;8;63%;65%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Plenty of sunshine;14;0;S;7;62%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;21;13;Periods of rain;21;13;NE;13;57%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;16;14;Showers around;20;10;E;15;73%;80%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A morning shower;30;24;ESE;13;60%;44%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;3;-2;Bit of rain, snow;3;-2;ENE;7;81%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Not as cool;14;2;Partly sunny;12;9;SE;7;88%;8%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;22;A t-storm around;33;22;WNW;9;61%;55%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Mostly cloudy;27;14;ENE;10;24%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;20;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;15;ESE;11;86%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Cloudy;9;4;S;11;88%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;SW;9;66%;4%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;8;69%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;30;25;A shower;30;25;E;15;71%;80%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A t-storm in spots;23;18;W;6;100%;72%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Mostly sunny;22;7;E;11;39%;29%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;Mostly cloudy;21;12;SW;7;43%;73%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;NNE;8;72%;33%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;11;5;Sunny intervals;16;10;WSW;9;76%;63%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain;15;12;A little rain;16;12;SSW;16;93%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;14;1;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;NNE;5;60%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;19;13;Clouds and sun;19;14;SSW;15;44%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;NE;12;83%;86%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;22;8;Periods of sun;22;10;SE;9;60%;40%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A passing shower;31;24;ENE;19;72%;80%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;10;4;Mostly cloudy;9;7;ESE;8;90%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;25;20;Clouds and sun;28;22;N;18;62%;3%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of rain;22;19;A touch of rain;21;20;E;20;78%;90%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, not as cool;11;6;Some sunshine;10;5;SE;13;90%;13%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;6;Cloudy and cool;11;0;NW;9;71%;27%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;19;7;Rain and drizzle;14;8;ESE;10;75%;88%;1

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;19;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;SW;12;30%;22%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;E;12;24%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;16;NE;4;44%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;19;10;Sunshine;18;10;NE;14;49%;3%;4

Toronto, Canada;Periods of rain;13;5;A bit of rain;9;4;NE;4;80%;98%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable clouds;26;22;A little a.m. rain;25;20;SE;11;69%;61%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;26;18;A shower in the a.m.;25;15;S;15;69%;58%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-6;Partly sunny;11;-5;SE;11;39%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;12;10;Rain;13;11;SSE;9;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;17;11;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;11;SSE;23;57%;41%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with sunshine;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;ENE;6;48%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;5;Partly sunny, mild;14;9;SSE;13;88%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and mild;18;7;Partly sunny, warm;17;12;SSE;14;77%;40%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;14;10;Very windy;14;10;S;48;62%;74%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, pleasant;34;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;NNW;8;69%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;18;3;Mostly sunny;16;3;NE;4;56%;27%;3

