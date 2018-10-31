Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;87;75;Cloudy;87;77;SW;8;78%;66%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and clouds;86;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;NE;11;45%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;NE;4;29%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;65;52;A stray shower;66;52;W;7;47%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;52;46;Rather cloudy;56;47;SW;11;78%;71%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;34;20;Partly sunny;32;19;ESE;6;56%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;66;40;Cooler;57;38;NE;5;50%;37%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;26;16;Cloudy and chilly;27;23;WSW;10;47%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;90;71;Not as warm;80;69;SSE;10;77%;44%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, humid;78;63;Warm with some sun;80;62;N;6;70%;8%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;64;54;A little a.m. rain;61;52;S;24;68%;55%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;85;55;Sunny and beautiful;84;55;NW;5;34%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;E;6;76%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;86;67;A t-storm in spots;82;66;E;8;57%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;91;71;Plenty of sun;90;67;NE;7;48%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers;64;50;Partly sunny;63;51;N;6;66%;10%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;S;4;43%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning sunny, mild;75;53;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;61;SE;9;60%;33%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;55;41;Partly sunny;59;46;SSW;6;74%;56%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;68;47;Partly sunny;65;47;SE;7;68%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;WSW;8;74%;84%;14

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of sun, mild;65;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;53;ESE;11;68%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A thick cloud cover;51;47;Mostly cloudy;55;44;SW;9;72%;72%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;82;55;Not as warm;71;52;ENE;8;74%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;69;45;Partly sunny, mild;69;57;SSE;5;71%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;72;49;Sunshine and cool;64;53;ENE;7;54%;9%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;91;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;65;NNE;4;45%;79%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;60;42;Plenty of sun;62;44;NNE;6;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;89;65;Mostly sunny;89;65;NE;9;31%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;52;Mostly sunny;66;50;SE;20;50%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;69;A shower or t-storm;81;69;E;4;70%;80%;9

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NE;7;83%;87%;2

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;57;49;Partly sunny;54;43;N;11;63%;31%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;ESE;5;78%;79%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;50;42;Mostly cloudy;53;45;SE;9;82%;29%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;84;76;Sunny and nice;85;77;NE;8;74%;44%;8

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;65;49;Mostly sunny, cool;61;46;N;11;65%;15%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;ENE;9;69%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;88;63;Hazy sunshine;88;63;E;3;55%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Sun and clouds;48;34;Partly sunny;56;35;WNW;7;41%;22%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning sunny;84;73;Hazy sunshine;89;72;SE;4;60%;14%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;98;71;Sunshine, pleasant;92;73;NNE;6;56%;36%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;49;34;Periods of sun;47;32;W;11;81%;3%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;52;43;Cool with rain;51;38;E;5;64%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Occasional rain;61;55;Partly sunny;64;56;WNW;13;68%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sun;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;NNE;8;46%;3%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;92;61;Mostly sunny;90;64;NE;9;22%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;Partly sunny;88;70;SSW;7;52%;5%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and milder;50;45;Some sun;49;43;SE;10;92%;30%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;91;74;Increasing clouds;91;75;SSE;5;58%;14%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;85;70;Cloudy;79;69;NNE;12;53%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Showers/thunderstorm;85;76;A shower in places;87;77;ENE;9;71%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;88;64;Turning out cloudy;87;66;ESE;5;44%;27%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;82;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;57;W;9;83%;93%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy, warm;73;57;Partly sunny;74;60;NE;8;69%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A downpour;94;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NE;6;71%;84%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;7;58%;63%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;78;58;A p.m. t-storm;70;53;NW;10;69%;78%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;68;49;A little a.m. rain;59;34;WNW;5;50%;55%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;69;Hazy and very warm;97;68;NW;5;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;79;52;Nice with sunshine;79;51;SSW;5;48%;14%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;101;78;Mostly sunny;100;78;NNE;8;26%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;58;46;Mostly sunny;57;42;SSE;8;81%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Partly sunny;88;76;E;10;66%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;W;6;70%;76%;6

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;88;72;A t-storm in spots;87;72;S;6;72%;45%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;N;4;75%;71%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;61;40;A p.m. t-storm;58;40;N;7;65%;80%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;Cloudy with a shower;88;77;SW;8;76%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;69;62;Clouds, then sun;69;62;SSW;8;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A few showers;61;49;Partly sunny;63;55;WNW;8;66%;20%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;59;48;Spotty showers;52;36;WNW;6;89%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;80;58;Mostly sunny;84;61;NE;5;30%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;WSW;7;75%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers;54;37;Clouds and sun;59;42;SW;4;67%;26%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;80;Showers around;87;81;NW;5;73%;84%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;76;Decreasing clouds;91;76;W;5;73%;59%;6

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;89;78;Showers around;90;79;E;5;69%;68%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;75;59;Warmer;89;72;N;14;42%;64%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;74;53;A shower or t-storm;73;55;NE;4;55%;80%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SE;12;66%;54%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;57;44;Partly sunny, mild;56;45;SSE;7;84%;27%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;85;78;Partly sunny;87;78;E;10;69%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;69;53;Cooler;59;49;ESE;10;53%;8%;3

Montreal, Canada;Periods of rain;44;36;Cloudy;45;34;NNE;0;85%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;37;35;Partly sunny, milder;45;35;SSW;7;81%;23%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;73;Hazy sun;95;73;NNW;9;43%;3%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;60;A stray t-shower;77;60;NE;11;66%;85%;12

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;64;56;Clouds and sun;68;60;S;6;70%;72%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;83;52;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;NW;6;40%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon flurries;25;16;Partly sunny;22;16;SW;9;69%;27%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;62;47;Partly sunny;63;47;N;7;53%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Not as cold;45;33;Rain and drizzle;45;39;ENE;5;86%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Occasional rain;40;35;Mostly cloudy;47;32;NNE;6;82%;61%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;SE;10;73%;50%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NW;9;82%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;ENE;7;75%;63%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;53;47;A shower in the p.m.;54;43;W;8;66%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;77;57;Partial sunshine;68;54;SSW;12;51%;19%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;89;71;Clouds and sun;90;71;NNW;8;55%;3%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;75;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;12;68%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;90;72;Partly sunny;91;71;ESE;5;53%;14%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;58;36;Periods of sun, mild;63;45;SW;5;63%;65%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;56;30;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;S;5;62%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;70;55;Periods of rain;70;55;NE;8;57%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;62;57;Showers around;67;49;E;9;73%;80%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;76;A morning shower;86;75;ESE;8;60%;44%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;37;28;Bit of rain, snow;37;29;ENE;4;81%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Not as cool;57;36;Partly sunny;53;49;SE;5;88%;8%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;71;A t-storm around;91;72;WNW;5;61%;55%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;Mostly cloudy;80;58;ENE;6;24%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;68;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;58;ESE;7;86%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;43;41;Cloudy;48;38;S;7;88%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;72;56;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;SW;6;66%;4%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;61;A t-storm in spots;79;62;ENE;5;69%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;86;76;A shower;86;76;E;10;71%;80%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;65;A t-storm in spots;74;64;W;4;100%;72%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;Mostly sunny;72;45;E;7;39%;29%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;77;48;Mostly cloudy;71;53;SW;4;43%;73%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;NNE;5;72%;33%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;51;41;Sunny intervals;60;50;WSW;5;76%;63%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain;58;54;A little rain;61;54;SSW;10;93%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;57;33;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;NNE;3;60%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;55;Clouds and sun;66;57;SSW;9;44%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;79;A shower or t-storm;86;79;NE;7;83%;86%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;72;47;Periods of sun;72;50;SE;6;60%;40%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;77;A passing shower;87;75;ENE;12;72%;80%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;50;39;Mostly cloudy;49;44;ESE;5;90%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;77;67;Clouds and sun;83;71;N;11;62%;3%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of rain;72;66;A touch of rain;70;68;E;13;78%;90%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, not as cool;53;42;Some sunshine;50;42;SE;8;90%;13%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;42;Cloudy and cool;53;32;NW;5;71%;27%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;66;44;Rain and drizzle;57;46;ESE;6;75%;88%;1

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;66;49;Mostly sunny;63;48;SW;7;30%;22%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;86;67;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;E;7;24%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;60;NE;3;44%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;66;50;Sunshine;65;49;NE;8;49%;3%;4

Toronto, Canada;Periods of rain;55;41;A bit of rain;49;40;NE;3;80%;98%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable clouds;78;71;A little a.m. rain;77;68;SE;7;69%;61%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;78;64;A shower in the a.m.;77;60;S;9;69%;58%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;52;21;Partly sunny;51;24;SE;7;39%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;54;49;Rain;55;53;SSE;5;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;63;53;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;51;SSE;15;57%;41%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with sunshine;88;61;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;ENE;4;48%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;41;Partly sunny, mild;58;48;SSE;8;88%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and mild;64;44;Partly sunny, warm;63;53;SSE;9;77%;40%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;57;50;Very windy;56;50;S;30;62%;74%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, pleasant;93;72;Mostly sunny;89;72;NNW;5;69%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;64;37;Mostly sunny;60;37;NE;2;56%;27%;3

