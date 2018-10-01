TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s military needs to adapt its thinking and strategy in order to prepare for an eventual battle with an enemy which spends more and fields troops faster, a senior official at the Pentagon was quoted by the Central News Agency as saying.

David Helvey, the principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs discussed Taiwan’s military role in a speech at the U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference in Annapolis, Maryland, Tuesday.

While the island was already doing enough to strengthen conventional defense capabilities, its military should emphasize factors such as innovation, investments and asymmetries, Helvey said.

The vulnerabilities of the enemy needed to be exploited, while the Taiwanese military also needed to be able to respond simultaneously to attacks from the air, from missiles and in cyberspace, CNA quoted the official as saying.

Operating in a decentralized environment was an important factor in new training methods which would allow troops to function autonomously during emergencies such as a blockade or an invasion, according to Helvey.

Lack of time and money required Taiwan focus on the priorities for its own survival in the event of an attack, the official concluded.