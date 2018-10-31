PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic will have its top-10 players available for next weekend's Fed Cup final against the defending champion United States.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is ranked seventh, and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova have been named to lead the Czechs in their sixth final in eight years.

They won all five of those finals.

In doubles, Czech Republic captain Petr Pala selected Katerina Siniakova, a member of the No. 1 doubles pair, and Barbora Strycova for the best-of-five series on indoor hardcourt in Prague from Nov. 10-11.

Pliskova lost to Sloane Stephens of the United States 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the WTA Finals in Singapore last week. Kvitova lost all her group matches at the tournament.

