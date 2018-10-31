TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indonesia claims the top spot as the world most generous country and Taiwan ranks 64th in the World Giving Index 2018, released Oct. 30 by the UK-based Charities Aid Foundation.

Now in its ninth year, the research surveyed over 150,000 people from 146 countries, asking them if they have donated money to a charity, helped a stranger, or volunteered their time to an organization over the past month.

Indonesia, the 2nd place holder for last year, comes up top this year for the first time, ending the four-year streak of Myanmar, which drops down to the ninth place, according to the report. The Rohingya crisis that peaked during 2017 could play a role in affecting the willingness or ability of Burmese to give, the report suggests.

Indonesia is followed by Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., and Ireland. The rest that make up the 6th to 10th rankings are the UK, Singapore, Kenya, Myanmar, and Bahrain.

Taiwan ranks the 64th, down from the 52nd place in the 2017 index. The country scores 84th, 47th, and 75th on the indicators of helping a stranger, donating money, and volunteering time, respectively.

Results show that significantly more people are helping strangers and spending more time involved in volunteer work. However, the proportion of people who would donate money has fallen for the second year in a row, the survey indicates.