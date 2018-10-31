  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Outdoor picnic and concert with movie screening at Shihmen Reservoir in N. Taiwan

The event will feature sports, a picnic concert on the grass, and an outdoor movie screening 

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/31 18:03
(photo taken from the event's Facebook page)

(photo taken from the event's Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taoyuan’s Department of Tourism invited the public to attend an event featuring three themes and have fun from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Nanyuan Ecological Park of the Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan City, the agency said in a news release on its Taoyuan Travel website.  

The first theme is about sports, and there will be facilities set up for the public to experience the sporting events of Land SUP, cricket, Tee-ball, and Ultimate Frisbee, said event organizer, Taoyan's Department of Tourism.

On Saturday afternoon, there will also be a picnic concert on the grass of the venue with live bands and a concert that is specially tailored to please parents with children.   

At nightfall, an outdoor movie screening will take place. The movie “To The Fore”(破風), which won the most votes on the event’s Facebook page among five movies vying for screening, will be shown, the organizer said.  

For more information, please refer to the event’s Facebook account.

(photo taken from the event's Facebook page)
Nanyuan Ecological Park
Shihmen Reservoir
To The Fore

RELATED ARTICLES

2018 Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival in Taiwan from June 23 to July 1
2018 Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival in Taiwan from June 23 to July 1
2018/06/20 19:30
Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir water levels down by 50%
Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir water levels down by 50%
2018/05/22 20:28
MSIG Taiwan Action Asia 50 to take place at Shihmen Reservoir Nov. 11  
MSIG Taiwan Action Asia 50 to take place at Shihmen Reservoir Nov. 11  
2017/11/08 19:59
Free driftwood in northern Taiwan’s Shihmen Reservoir watershed draws pickup rush
Free driftwood in northern Taiwan’s Shihmen Reservoir watershed draws pickup rush
2017/06/19 16:26
Gov't mulls phase-two water rationing amid shortage
Gov't mulls phase-two water rationing amid shortage
2017/03/03 14:27