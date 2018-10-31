TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taoyuan’s Department of Tourism invited the public to attend an event featuring three themes and have fun from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Nanyuan Ecological Park of the Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan City, the agency said in a news release on its Taoyuan Travel website.

The first theme is about sports, and there will be facilities set up for the public to experience the sporting events of Land SUP, cricket, Tee-ball, and Ultimate Frisbee, said event organizer, Taoyan's Department of Tourism.

On Saturday afternoon, there will also be a picnic concert on the grass of the venue with live bands and a concert that is specially tailored to please parents with children.

At nightfall, an outdoor movie screening will take place. The movie “To The Fore”(破風), which won the most votes on the event’s Facebook page among five movies vying for screening, will be shown, the organizer said.

For more information, please refer to the event’s Facebook account.

(photo taken from the event's Facebook page)