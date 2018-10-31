TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Tourism Bureau is teaming up with National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism in creating a dozen patisseries using ingredients from local produce as part of the effort to promote the Siraya National Scenic Area (西拉雅國家風景區) in Taiwan.

The Siraya National Scenic Area, covering 16 districts in Tainan and 2 townships in Chiayi, is home to a number of tourist magnets including Zengwun Dam (曾文水庫), Dongshan (東山) coffee plantations, Guanziling Hot Spring (關子嶺溫泉), and Baihe (白河) lotus ponds.

Pastry experts from the university incorporated coffee beans and longan from Dongshan (東山), milk from Liuying (柳營), mango from Yujing (玉井), tangerine from Nanliao (南寮), and lotus seeds from Baihe (白河) to make unique desserts characteristic of local agriculture.

With a dose of creativity, the bakers involved in the project have brought about a list of mouth-watering delicacies, including longan cheese tarts, pineapple cakes, tangerine panna cotta, dried fruit cakes, and coffee and almond puffs.

The sweet delights seek to attract gourmands to visit the scenic area, available at Fairy Lake Leisure Farm B&B (仙湖農場), Wulong Coffee Hostel (五隆園咖啡民宿), Kantoushan Café (崁頭山咖啡), Longhushan Ecological Farm (龍湖山生態農莊), and Rock Top Restaurant (岩頂自然休閒坊).

Desserts promoting Siraya National Scenic Area (Photo/Tourism Bureau)

Baihe lotus ponds (Photo/Siraya National Scenic Area)