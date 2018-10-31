BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian-led human rights group says it has documented more than 1,400 instances in which Russian forces indiscriminately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure during three years of involvement in the Syrian civil war.

The Berlin-based Syrian Archive has created a video database of the incidents, reported between September 2015, when Russia began its airstrikes on behalf of President Bashar Assad's forces, and September 2018.

Hadi al-Khatib of the Syrian Archive says the searchable database is essential for "advancing justice."

He says the database, which includes more than 700 incidents in which civilian casualties were reported and some 35 hospitals were struck, can help lawyers build cases against perpetrators of violence.

The reports are based on videos from the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as citizens, journalists and humanitarian groups.