  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan finds African swine fever in Chinese sausages brought in by traveler

The virus did not reach pig farms: Council of Agriculture

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/31 16:30
Taiwan found the African swine fever virus in this pack of Chinese sausages, the Council of Agriculture said Wednesday.

Taiwan found the African swine fever virus in this pack of Chinese sausages, the Council of Agriculture said Wednesday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan for the first time found African swine fever, in a batch of sausages brought in from China by a traveler, but the virus had not reached any pig farms, reports said Wednesday.

Similar incidents had also happened in Japan and South Korea, with Chinese sausages the culprit each time, according to the Apple Daily.

Travelers who bring meat products into Taiwan from areas affected by African swine fever face fines up to NT$15,000 (US$484), though there are proposals to raise the maximum to NT$300,000. Over the past 10 days, 73 cases were uncovered, or 266 since September, the authorities said.

The virus could survive for months in frozen pork, while the death rate for pigs contracting African swine fever could reach 100 percent, according to experts.

A key problem was the feeding of kitchen leftovers to pigs, which was the most common way the fever could spread, reports said. Taiwan counts 5.4 million pigs at 7,600 farms, of which 2,300 fed their animals with leftovers, indicating the size of the problem, the Apple Daily reported.

In early October, Japan found the virus in a batch of 1.5 kilograms of sausages brought in by a traveler from China to Hokkaido. A total of 13 cities, areas and provinces in China have been affected, with 53 cases of African swine fever recorded.
African swine fever
virus
sausages

RELATED ARTICLES

COA to impose up to NT$300,000 fine for bringing Chinese pork products into Taiwan
COA to impose up to NT$300,000 fine for bringing Chinese pork products into Taiwan
2018/10/19 15:37
181 caught smuggling Chinese meat into Taiwan during Sept.1-Aug.14
181 caught smuggling Chinese meat into Taiwan during Sept.1-Aug.14
2018/10/16 10:11
Amid swine fever fears, Taiwan to crack down on meat smuggling from China
Amid swine fever fears, Taiwan to crack down on meat smuggling from China
2018/08/31 16:27
Taiwan highly alert to swine fever outbreaks in China
Taiwan highly alert to swine fever outbreaks in China
2018/08/22 20:55
China fails to inform Taiwan about African swine fever outbreak 
China fails to inform Taiwan about African swine fever outbreak 
2018/08/09 19:57