  1. Home
  2. Society

Thailand nabs 3 Taiwanese heroin smugglers

The three suspects might face the death penalty

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/31 15:48
Thailand arrested 3 Taiwan citizens in connection with heroin smuggling.

Thailand arrested 3 Taiwan citizens in connection with heroin smuggling. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Three Taiwanese citizens caught moving 70 kilograms of heroin in Thailand could face the death penalty, reports said Wednesday.

The 200 bags of the class-one drug were found inside a van in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai Tuesday evening, the Central News Agency reported.

The Thai authorities immediately informed Taiwan’s representative office in Bangkok, which sent a member of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau to help out.

The three Taiwanese suspects were named as Pao (包), aged 37, Chang (張), 37, and Wu (吳), 22. Together with two Thai citizens, they were arrested with 200 bags of heroin divided over four suitcases, according to CNA.

Wu reportedly already had a record for drug-related offenses, while Chang had been involved with illegal weapons.

The three Taiwanese and two Thais might face either the death penalty or lifelong imprisonment, the report said.
drugs
drugs smuggling
heroin
Thailand
Chiang Mai

RELATED ARTICLES

Number of billionaires in Taiwan rises to 35: UBS/PwC
Number of billionaires in Taiwan rises to 35: UBS/PwC
2018/10/27 14:18
Southeast Asia sees growing foreign investment amid trade war tensions  
Southeast Asia sees growing foreign investment amid trade war tensions  
2018/10/23 15:18
National Palace Museum seeks Taiwan-Thailand cultural exchanges in Bangkok
National Palace Museum seeks Taiwan-Thailand cultural exchanges in Bangkok
2018/10/19 14:41
Thailand to waive visa fees for Taiwanese visitors 
Thailand to waive visa fees for Taiwanese visitors 
2018/10/19 11:44
Thailand travelers get 50% discounts in Kaohsiung
Thailand travelers get 50% discounts in Kaohsiung
2018/10/18 15:45