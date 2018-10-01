Thailand nabs 3 Taiwanese heroin smugglers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Three Taiwanese citizens caught moving 70 kilograms of heroin in Thailand could face the death penalty, reports said Wednesday.

The 200 bags of the class-one drug were found inside a van in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai Tuesday evening, the Central News Agency reported.

The Thai authorities immediately informed Taiwan’s representative office in Bangkok, which sent a member of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau to help out.

The three Taiwanese suspects were named as Pao (包), aged 37, Chang (張), 37, and Wu (吳), 22. Together with two Thai citizens, they were arrested with 200 bags of heroin divided over four suitcases, according to CNA.

Wu reportedly already had a record for drug-related offenses, while Chang had been involved with illegal weapons.

The three Taiwanese and two Thais might face either the death penalty or lifelong imprisonment, the report said.