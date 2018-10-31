TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The third annual Taichung International Dance Parade & Festival will take place in Taichung on the second weekend of November, featuring 23 performing groups from Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam, according to a news release recently posted on Taichung Travel Net, a travel activity website sponsored by the city’s Tourism and Travel Bureau.

The festival to showcase international performing arts will take place from Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 11.

The stage performances will take place on the main stage on the square in front of the Taichung City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, while the dance parades will be staged around the Summer Greenbelt Park (夏綠地公園) in front of the Taichung Metropolitan Opera House from 1 p.m. to 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Tourism and Travel Bureau. On Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be dance parade interactive teaching programs in front of the main stage.

The agency noted that there is an increased number of performing groups from Taiwan this year, with more civil groups and enterprises participating in the festival.

There will also be a fair set up in front of the main stage with stalls selling local delicacies, gift sets, tea, artifacts, and local agricultural products, as well as entertainment facilities throughout the festival period, the agency added.

For more information about the festival, including introduction to all the performing groups, transportation, and other details, please refer to the event’s official website (Chinese).

(photo taken from Taichung International Dance Parade & Festival official website http://www.tcidp.com/site/index)